Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 200 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 360.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 53.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $1,199,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Deere & Company
In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Deere & Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DE opened at $297.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Read More
