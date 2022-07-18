Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.48.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $89.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.36. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

