Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.48.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
