Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $290,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after purchasing an additional 493,821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after purchasing an additional 717,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $46.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Bank of America upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

