Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $63,000 in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 22,514 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 88,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCEL. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.38. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 120.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

