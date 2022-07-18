Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $81,000 in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Rent-A-Center Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ RCII opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.65. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

