Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Procure Space ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter.

Procure Space ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:UFO opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. Procure Space ETF has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

