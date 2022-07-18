Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Vericel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,169,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the period.

VCEL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $27.54 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

