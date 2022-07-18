Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Takes $58,000 Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO opened at $13.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29.

