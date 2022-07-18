Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,761,000 after buying an additional 513,750 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after buying an additional 971,852 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,399,000 after buying an additional 227,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,873,000 after buying an additional 48,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,689,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,791,000 after buying an additional 592,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $46.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

