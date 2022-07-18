Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:GS opened at $293.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

