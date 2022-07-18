Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,921,000 after purchasing an additional 677,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,843,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,440,000 after buying an additional 158,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $222,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,101,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,992,000 after buying an additional 590,651 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,215,000 after buying an additional 23,159 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $36.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

