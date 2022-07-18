Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $418,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.19.

Celanese Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $108.74 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $104.74 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.59 and a 200-day moving average of $145.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

