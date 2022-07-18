Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,305 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KB opened at $33.95 on Monday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

