Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after buying an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after buying an additional 1,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $200,467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $148,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $85.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.67. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.63 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.16.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

