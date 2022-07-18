Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.92.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $189.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.04.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.