Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,567 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1,028.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

IGT opened at $18.00 on Monday. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.91.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

