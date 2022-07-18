Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 401 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,567 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 7.3 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

