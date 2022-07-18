Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 141 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Trading Up 3.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.40.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $435.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $461.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

