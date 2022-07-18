Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,061 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $90.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average of $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,939,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $1,300,882.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,760,086.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,939,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,377 shares of company stock valued at $22,471,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

