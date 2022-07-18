Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

