Carroll Investors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carroll Investors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.4% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.50 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.37.

GOOG stock opened at $2,255.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

