Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Short Interest Update

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CSIOY opened at $91.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.82. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $86.56 and a 52-week high of $177.25.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.16 million during the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

