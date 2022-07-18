Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11.

Caterpillar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Caterpillar has a payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $14.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $173.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.63. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

