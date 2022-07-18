Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 3.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $137.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.06. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.85.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.