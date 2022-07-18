Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.7% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $137.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $270.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.06.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.85.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

