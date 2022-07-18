Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $101.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.34. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

