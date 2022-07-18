Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $62.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

