Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 131.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ WSC opened at $32.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.21.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 419,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.