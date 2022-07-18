Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 540 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Nielsen worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,672,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,021,000 after buying an additional 163,298 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after buying an additional 2,393,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,278,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,827,000 after purchasing an additional 155,960 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,155,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,767,000 after purchasing an additional 115,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,453,000 after purchasing an additional 148,403 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Price Performance

Nielsen stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen Announces Dividend

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

