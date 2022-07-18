Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHWY. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chewy to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Chewy Price Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Star purchased 36,127 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James A. Star purchased 36,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 181,478 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

