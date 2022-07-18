Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $230.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

CB opened at $184.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb has a 12 month low of $159.47 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.27 and a 200 day moving average of $203.53.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 690.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

