Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Cowen cut their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

