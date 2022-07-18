Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Libra Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 167,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $43.07 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

