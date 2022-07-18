Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Cut to “Neutral” at KGI Securities

KGI Securities lowered shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

