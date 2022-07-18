Citigroup Trims Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Target Price to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.7 %

CAG opened at $33.73 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11.

Insider Activity

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

