Citigroup Trims Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Target Price to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.
Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.7 %
CAG opened at $33.73 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
