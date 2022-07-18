Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Civista Bancshares worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

In related news, Director Harry Singer purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,820.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 2.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $312.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Civista Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

