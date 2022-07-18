CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.64% of CNB Financial worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in CNB Financial by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 149,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNB Financial by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in CNB Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 224,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 25,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CNB Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNB Financial

CNB Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $66,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.88. CNB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $52.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.