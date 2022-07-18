Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 154 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.7% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.50 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.37.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

