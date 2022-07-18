Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Saturday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $19.00. The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 13233067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

CDXS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Codexis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Get Codexis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

Codexis Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Codexis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 201,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $435.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.