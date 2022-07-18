Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,800.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,800.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,652 shares of company stock worth $539,277 over the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Cohu Stock Up 0.5 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cohu by 96.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Cohu

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

