Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 780,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.15 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

