Comerica Bank Has $4.86 Million Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,921 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Triton International worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 41,365 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 88,649 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.3% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 112,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRTN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $55.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. Triton International Limited has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $72.34.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.02 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 36.44%. Triton International’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

