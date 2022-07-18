Comerica Bank Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $100.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average is $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

