Comerica (CMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMA. TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comerica from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 28.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 49.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 16.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

