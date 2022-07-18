Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 91.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Compass Minerals International news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,056.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,330 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,056.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

