Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,522 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $10,558,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,202,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after buying an additional 1,084,309 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 1,017,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $8,130,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE CRK opened at $12.51 on Monday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

