CoreCap Advisors LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 441,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48,970 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,094,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,109,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 153,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 130,373 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJAN opened at $32.71 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $37.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60.

