CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $565,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000.
First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $21.20 on Monday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $31.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14.
First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile
First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.