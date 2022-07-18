CoreCap Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.6 %

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $180.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.76. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

