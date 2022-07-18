CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 8,546 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after buying an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after buying an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,752,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after buying an additional 634,536 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average of $102.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

